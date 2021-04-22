Getting In Cheap On Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Is Unlikely

Inter Parfums, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IPAR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Inter Parfums hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Price Based on Past Earnings April 22nd 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Inter Parfums' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 37%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 9.2% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 21%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Inter Parfums' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Inter Parfums' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Inter Parfums' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Inter Parfums that you should be aware of.

