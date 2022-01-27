Getting In Cheap On Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Is Unlikely

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 57.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Illumina's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:ILMN Price Based on Past Earnings January 27th 2022

How Is Illumina's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Illumina's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 41% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 25% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.02% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Illumina is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Illumina's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Illumina currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Illumina that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Illumina's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

