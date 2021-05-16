Getting In Cheap On Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Might Be Difficult

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.8x Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Helios Technologies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:HLIO Price Based on Past Earnings May 16th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Helios Technologies.

How Is Helios Technologies' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Helios Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 104%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 40% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 66% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Helios Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Helios Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Helios Technologies that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Helios Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.