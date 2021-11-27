Getting In Cheap On GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 58.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for GrowGeneration as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is GrowGeneration's Growth Trending?

NasdaqCM:GRWG Price Based on Past Earnings November 27th 2021 free report on GrowGeneration

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as GrowGeneration's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 364%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 29% each year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that GrowGeneration's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On GrowGeneration's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of GrowGeneration's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for GrowGeneration (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on GrowGeneration, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

