Getting In Cheap On Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Might Be Difficult

Encompass Health Corporation's (NYSE:EHC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Encompass Health hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NYSE:EHC Price Based on Past Earnings May 31st 2021 free report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 12%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 35% as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Encompass Health's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Encompass Health's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Encompass Health, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Encompass Health, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

