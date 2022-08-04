Getting In Cheap On DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Might Be Difficult

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.7x DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

DuPont de Nemours certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:DD Price Based on Past Earnings August 4th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, DuPont de Nemours would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 36%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 10% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that DuPont de Nemours' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that DuPont de Nemours maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with DuPont de Nemours, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on DuPont de Nemours, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

