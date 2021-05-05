Getting In Cheap On Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Is Unlikely

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 26x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Colgate-Palmolive has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:CL Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Colgate-Palmolive's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Colgate-Palmolive's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Colgate-Palmolive's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.9%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 31% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.1% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Colgate-Palmolive's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Colgate-Palmolive's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Colgate-Palmolive currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Colgate-Palmolive that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

