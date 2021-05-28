Getting In Cheap On Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24.9x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Cognizant Technology Solutions' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Cognizant Technology Solutions?

NasdaqGS:CTSH Price Based on Past Earnings May 28th 2021 free report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Cognizant Technology Solutions' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 11% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 15% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 19% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cognizant Technology Solutions' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Cognizant Technology Solutions maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Cognizant Technology Solutions. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

