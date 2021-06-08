Getting In Cheap On Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Might Be Difficult

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.1x Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Applied Industrial Technologies as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Applied Industrial Technologies?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Applied Industrial Technologies would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 240% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 25% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 54% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Applied Industrial Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Applied Industrial Technologies' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Applied Industrial Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Applied Industrial Technologies that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

