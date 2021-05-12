Getting back in shape: Technogym aims for another sales leap

Contributor
Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Italian fitness equipment maker Technogym expects sales to accelerate in the second quarter after a leap in first-quarter revenue driven by increased home fitness and the gradual reopening of gyms.

Updates with details, background

May 12 (Reuters) - Italian fitness equipment maker Technogym TGYM.MI expects sales to accelerate in the second quarter after a leap in first-quarter revenue driven by increased home fitness and the gradual reopening of gyms.

Lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 weighed on Technogym's business-to-business segment last year as gyms were forced to remain closed and memberships tumbled.

Technogym said on Wednesday its first quarter revenue rose 10.2% to 128.7 million euros ($156 million), boosted by a 129.2% jump in home fitness revenue. Home fitness revenues made up 40% of total revenues, up from 15% a year ago.

"Within the wellness sector, at global level, the hybrid model is emerging as the new trend: training not only in the gym but also at home and vice versa," Technogym's chief executive Nerio Alessandri said in a statement.

He also confirmed that Technogym, which supplies sports events such as the Olympics and Ironman, is targeted 1 billion euros in revenues by 2024.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Alexander Smith)

((silvia.recchimuzzi@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 95))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More