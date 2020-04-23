Getlink withdraws guidance as travel restrictions hit revenues

April 23 (Reuters) - France's Getlink GETP.PA withdrew on Thursday its 2020 core profit guidance following measures introduced by European authorities to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"It is no longer possible to maintain 2020 (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) objectives," the company said, adding it awaited further governmental decisions to provide revised targets.

The company, who had previously targeted full-year EBITDA of over 735 million euros ($795 million), already scrapped its dividend earlier this month and said it had put staff on part-time roles, while Jacques Gounon, its chairman and chief executive, agreed to a pay cut.

The Channel tunnel operator reported a 9% like-for-like decrease in first-quarter revenues to 233 million euros, hit by the pandemic-related travel restrictions in Europe, which resulted in a 70% drop in its passenger shuttle traffic in the second half of March and a 12% fall in first-quarter truck traffic.

Hindered by lockdown measures and the French state railway operator SNCF workers' January strike, Getlink's high-speed train Eurostar traffic fell 20% year-on-year during the quarter, while cross-channel rail freight saw a drop of 18%.

($1 = 0.9243 euro)

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

