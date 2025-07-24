Getlink SE H1 Results Down; Backs FY25 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Getlink SE (GRPTY) on Thursday reported a 35 percent drop in profit for the first half of the year, impacted by the poor performance of Eleclink and the suspension of the electricity interconnector's activity for some months. Revenue fell 9 percent from last year. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 EBITDA outlook.

The company, which offers infrastructure management and transportation services, posted profit of 113 million euros or 0.21 euro per share in the first half of 2025, down from 174 million euros or 0.32 euro per share in the same period of last year.

During the six-month period, pre-tax profit fell to 111 million euros from 159 million euros a year ago. Operating profit or EBIT came in at 257 million euros, down 15 percent from 304 million euros in the first half of 2024.

Half-yearly revenue dropped to 739 million euros from 812 million euros in the previous-year period. During the first half of the year, current EBITDA declined 14 percent to 366 million euros from 426 million euros a year ago. Revenue from Eleclink fell 50 percent during the period to 92 million euros from the 185 million euros recorded in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of EBITDA of between 780 million euros and 830 million euros.

