Getlink SE (EPA:GET) Price Target Decreased by 5.98% to 16.72

The average one-year price target for Getlink SE (EPA:GET) has been revised to 16.72 / share. This is an decrease of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 17.78 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.01 to a high of 20.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.45% from the latest reported closing price of 15.28 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 10.95% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 119K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 17.75% over the last quarter.

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GET by 6.72% over the last quarter.

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getlink SE. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GET is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 42,975K shares.

