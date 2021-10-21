Markets
GRPTY

Getlink Q3 Revenue Down 13% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Getlink (GRPTY) said its third quarter revenue declined 13% year-on-year due to the continued impact of the pandemic. In the quarter, it faced tightened health restrictions unlike last year.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was down 13% at a constant exchange rate, to 223.1 million euros. Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue declined 20% to 148.7 million euros.

For the first nine months of fiscal year, the Group's revenue decreased by 13% to 549.3 million euros, impacted by the effects of the health crisis and Brexit. Eurotunnel revenue decreased by 16% to 451.1 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRPTY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular