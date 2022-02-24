Getlink Posts Net Loss In FY21 On Weak Revenues; Announces Dividend

(RTTNews) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 consolidated net result was a loss of 229 million euros.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to 297 million euros, down 11 percent from last year, impacted by the Covid pandemic. Trading profit was 108 million euros, down 28% compared to 2020.

Consolidated revenue declined 1 percent from last year to 774 million euros.

Further, the company announced the payment of a dividend of 0.10 euro per share subject to approval at the AGM on April 27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.