Getlink Posts Loss In FY; Revenue Down 24% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Getlink (GRPTY) reported a fiscal 2020 net loss from continuing operations of 121 million euros compared to profit of 155 million euros, previous year. EBITDA declined 41% to 328 million euros.

Fiscal year 2020 consolidated revenues were 816 million euros, a decrease of 24% from prior year.

The Group said it is postponing any announcement regarding 2021 financial performance.

The Group announced payment of a dividend of 0.05 euros per share subject to approval at the AGM on 28 April 2021.

