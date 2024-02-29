News & Insights

Getlink FY23 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Getlink reported fiscal 2023 consolidated net profit of 326 million euros, up 30% on 2022. Consolidated current EBITDA was 979 million euros, up 11% on 2022. Consolidated revenue was 1.83 billion euros, up 14%.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, said: "In 2023, Getlink achieved unprecedented results thanks to the exceptional performance from ElecLink and the solid results of Eurotunnel and Europorte in challenging markets."

For 2024, the company targets EBITDA between 780 million euros and 830 million euros.

