Getlink FY19 EBITDA Down 2%; Revenue Stable - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Getlink (GRPTY) reported fiscal 2019 consolidated net profit of 159 million euros compared to 132 million euros, prior year, an increase of 20%. Consolidated EBITDA was at 560 million euros, down 12 million euros compared to 2018 at constant exchange rate.

Fiscal 2019 consolidated revenue was at 1.085 billion euros, an increase of 1 million euros from 2018.

Looking forward, the Group has set a financial target for 2020 EBITDA of 580 million euros. The Group has maintained its objective of exceeding 735 million euros in EBITDA by 2022.

The Group will propose at the AGM to increase the dividend to 0.41 euros per share for fiscal 2019, an increase of 14%.

