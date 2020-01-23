Markets
Getlink 2019 Revenue Stable - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Getlink (GRPTY) reported 2019 consolidated revenues of 1.085 billion euros at constant exchange rates, an increase of 1 million euros from last year. Revenue from Shuttle Services were down 2% to 629.9 million euros.

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and CEO of the Group said: "We estimate that the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the social movements in France have adversely impacted the revenue by about 18 million euros. In spite of this we delivered a solid performance recording a tenth consecutive year of revenue growth."

For the fourth-quarter, revenues were 257.2 million euros, a decline of 4% from previous year. Revenue from Shuttle services were down 4% to 147.3 million euros.

