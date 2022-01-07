Getlink: December Shuttle Traffic For Freight Down 7%, Passenger Vehicle Up 10%

(RTTNews) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY) reported Friday that Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,434 trucks in the month of December, a decrease of 7% from last year's 131,748 trucks.

The company said the comparison with 2020 was adversely affected by the impact of the significant stockpiling at the end of 2020 in anticipation of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020.

In the month, Le Shuttle transported 95,575 passenger vehicles, an increase of 10% from prior year's 86,676 vehicles, driven by less restrictive travel conditions than in 2020 in the first half of December, before the return of major restrictions on cross-Channel journeys.

For fiscal 2021, Le Shuttle Freight has transported almost 1.36 million trucks, down 6 percent from last year, and Le Shuttle transported 960,205 passenger vehicles, down 32 percent.

With more than 20,700 cars transported, Eurotunnel said it had the most intense departure weekend between Friday, December 17 and Sunday December 19, since the beginning of the year,

The company will publish its full-year traffic and consolidated revenue on January 20.

