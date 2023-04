STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST reported on Wednesday an unexpected rise in first-quarter operating profit and reiterated guidance for organic sales growth of 2-5% this year.

