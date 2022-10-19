Getinge slashes sales outlook on supply chain, China uncertainty

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST cut its 2022 sales outlook for the second time this year on Wednesday, citing uncertainty around supply chain disruptions and China's zero-COVID policy.

The company forecast a 3% to 6% decline in its full-year organic sales. It had previously guided for sales in line with last year.

It also said elective surgeries at hospitals had not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, leading to lower order intake and sales in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

