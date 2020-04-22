Getinge sees high ventilator delivery rate running into 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment group Getinge GETIb.ST said on Wednesday it expected its high delivery rate for ventilators due to the pandemic would continue into next year before gradually returning to past levels.

Getinge, which has earlier announced it was boosting ventilator production capacity, said it had decided to also increase capacity for life support equipment, so-called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

It reported a jump in first-quarter operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability to 661 million crowns ($65.5 million), from 369 million a year earlier, in line with preliminary results posted April 9.

($1 = 10.0978 Swedish crowns)

