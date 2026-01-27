Getinge Q4 Net Profit Up, But Sales & Order Intake Down; Sees Organic Sales Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Swedish medical technology company Getinge AB (GNGBF, GETI-B.ST) on Tuesday reported higher net profit in its fourth quarter, despite weak net sales. Order intake also was lower than last year.

In the quarter, net profit grew to 869 million Swedish kronor from last year's 668 million kronor. Earnings per share were 3.19 kronor, up from 2.44 kronor a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 1.21 billion kronor or 4.45 kronor per share, compared to prior year's 1.44 billion kronor or 5.28 kronor per share.

Adjusted EBITA was 1.81 billion kronor, lower than 2.14 billion kronor a year earlier. Adjusted EBITA margin dropped to 17.8 percent from 19.4 percent last year.

Excluding effects from currency and tariffs, adjusted EBITA margin was 20.3 percent in the quarter.

Net sales fell to 10.19 billion kronor from 11.07 billion kronor a year ago. Order intake dropped to 8.56 billion kronor from 9.27 billion kronor in the prior year. Organically, net sales increased 1.2 percent and the order intake rose 2.3 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Getinge expects organic sales growth of 3-5 percent, adjusted for the phase-out of Surgical Perfusion, based on underlying demand, amid currently high geopolitical uncertainty.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend for 2025 of 4.75 kronor per share, higher than last year's 4.60 kronor per share. The proposed record date is April 23.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

