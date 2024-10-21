Getinge price target lowered to SEK 180 from SEK 190 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Getinge (GNGBY) to SEK 180 from SEK 190 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
