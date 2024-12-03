Getinge price target lowered to SEK 160 from SEK 180 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Getinge (GNGBY) to SEK 160 from SEK 180 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
