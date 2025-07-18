Markets

Getinge Posts Robust Q2 With Organic Growth And Margin Gains, Stock Up

July 18, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Getinge AB Ser. B(GETIb.ST), Friday delivered a strong Q2, with net sales up 4.1 percent organically and order intake rising 4.4 percent, despite headwinds from tariffs and currency fluctuations, CEO Mattias Perjos reported.

Adjusted gross profit climbed to SEK 4,183 million and adjusted EBITA reached SEK 989 million, even as tariffs shaved SEK 270 million from results.

The Acute Care Therapies division saw sustained ventilator demand and high ECLS consumable orders, while Sterile Transfer life-science sales accelerated. Bio-Processing rationalization prepares Getinge for future growth. Paragonix, acquired in late 2024, set a new sales record and boosted EBITA earlier than expected.

A Zimmer Biomet partnership expands Surgical Workflows into U.S. ASCs. Free cash flow totaled SEK 510 million.

GETIb.ST is currently trading at SEK 201.90, up 6.60 percent or SEK 12.50 on the Stockholm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.