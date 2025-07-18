Getinge Posts Robust Q2 With Organic Growth And Margin Gains, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Getinge AB Ser. B(GETIb.ST), Friday delivered a strong Q2, with net sales up 4.1 percent organically and order intake rising 4.4 percent, despite headwinds from tariffs and currency fluctuations, CEO Mattias Perjos reported.

Adjusted gross profit climbed to SEK 4,183 million and adjusted EBITA reached SEK 989 million, even as tariffs shaved SEK 270 million from results.

The Acute Care Therapies division saw sustained ventilator demand and high ECLS consumable orders, while Sterile Transfer life-science sales accelerated. Bio-Processing rationalization prepares Getinge for future growth. Paragonix, acquired in late 2024, set a new sales record and boosted EBITA earlier than expected.

A Zimmer Biomet partnership expands Surgical Workflows into U.S. ASCs. Free cash flow totaled SEK 510 million.

GETIb.ST is currently trading at SEK 201.90, up 6.60 percent or SEK 12.50 on the Stockholm.

