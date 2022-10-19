Getinge cuts 2022 sales target as supply chain, China concerns build

Adds detail on results, share move

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge GETIb.ST cut its 2022 sales outlook on Wednesday as supply chain disruptions and China's COVID-19 restrictions add uncertainty, even as its third-quarter revenue beat market expectations.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care and sterilization reported quarterly sales of 6.94 billion Swedish crowns ($624.27 million), corresponding to an organic decline of 2.6%. Six analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a revenue of 6.86 billion crowns on average.

But its Acute Care Therapies business, which makes products for life support in acute health conditions and saw strong growth during the pandemic, was negatively hit by lower demand for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

Supply chain challenges also had a negative impact of at least 400 million crowns on the quarterly sales, Getinge said.

The company cut its full-year outlook for the second time this year citing external uncertainties, and now expects the organic sales to decline by 3% to 6%. It had previously guided for organic sales in line with last year.

It added that elective surgeries at hospitals had not yet recovered to the pre-pandemic levels, contributing to the lower sales and 5% organic decline in its order intake.

"The single largest challenge facing our customers at the moment is increasing capacity in elective surgery," CEO Mattias Perjos said, adding this implied rising demand for Getinge's products.

The Getinge stock was down 4% at 0758 GMT, after rising initially when the market opened.

Last week, Dutch health tech company Philips PHG.AS also issued its second profit warning this year, citing supply chain problems.

($1 = 11.1169 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

