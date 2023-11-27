Getinge AB - ADR (GNGBY) Price Target Increased by 11.72% to 22.99

The average one-year price target for Getinge AB - ADR (OTC:GNGBY) has been revised to 22.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 20.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.46 to a high of 30.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from the latest reported closing price of 21.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getinge AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNGBY is 0.00%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 926.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNGBY by 88.23% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.