Getinge AB - ADR (GNGBY) Price Target Decreased by 19.14% to 21.81

The average one-year price target for Getinge AB - ADR (OTC:GNGBY) has been revised to 21.81 / share. This is an decrease of 19.14% from the prior estimate of 26.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.83 to a high of 29.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from the latest reported closing price of 18.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getinge AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNGBY is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.16% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 926.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNGBY by 88.23% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.