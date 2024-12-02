Getech Group Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Getech Group plc (GB:GTC) has released an update.

Getech Group plc has announced that Amati Global Investors Limited has reduced its voting rights in the company from 5.06% to 3.09%, signaling a significant shift in shareholder dynamics. This change was triggered by a recent acquisition or disposal of shares, as disclosed in the latest notification. The adjustment reflects broader movements within the company’s stock, potentially impacting market perceptions.

