News & Insights

Stocks

Getech COO’s Share Deal Reflects Investment Strategy

November 01, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Getech Group plc (GB:GTC) has released an update.

Getech Group plc’s COO, Christopher Jepps, executed a ‘Bed and ISA’ transaction by selling and then repurchasing 850,000 shares, maintaining his total shareholding at 2,057,006 shares or 1.35% of the company. This strategic move highlights the active management of personal investments by the company’s top executives, potentially reflecting confidence in Getech’s financial prospects.

For further insights into GB:GTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.