Getech COO’s Share Deal Reflects Investment Strategy

Getech Group plc’s COO, Christopher Jepps, executed a ‘Bed and ISA’ transaction by selling and then repurchasing 850,000 shares, maintaining his total shareholding at 2,057,006 shares or 1.35% of the company. This strategic move highlights the active management of personal investments by the company’s top executives, potentially reflecting confidence in Getech’s financial prospects.

