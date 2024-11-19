News & Insights

Getchell Gold Corp. Updates on Fondaway Canyon Project

November 19, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Getchell Gold Corp (TSE:GTCH) has released an update.

Getchell Gold Corp. has announced a delay in the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, due to technical challenges and the need for additional test materials. Despite the setbacks, the company remains optimistic about the project’s potential, with the PEA results now expected in early January 2025.

