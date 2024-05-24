News & Insights

Stocks

GetBusy CEO Buys Shares, Company Growth Strong

May 24, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GetBusy Plc (GB:GETB) has released an update.

Daniel Rabie, CEO of GetBusy Plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 235,000 ordinary shares at 65 pence each, now holding 3.57% of the company’s total voting rights. GetBusy, a growing SaaS business with over 73,000 paying users, offers productivity software solutions that integrate with business systems and can be accessed across various platforms. The company continues to experience double-digit growth in its subscription revenue, indicating a positive outlook for potential investors.

For further insights into GB:GETB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.