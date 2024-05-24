GetBusy CEO Buys Shares, Company Growth Strong

GetBusy Plc (GB:GETB) has released an update.

Daniel Rabie, CEO of GetBusy Plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 235,000 ordinary shares at 65 pence each, now holding 3.57% of the company’s total voting rights. GetBusy, a growing SaaS business with over 73,000 paying users, offers productivity software solutions that integrate with business systems and can be accessed across various platforms. The company continues to experience double-digit growth in its subscription revenue, indicating a positive outlook for potential investors.

