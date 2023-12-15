Getaround Spikes On Reduced Loss, Strong Revenues In Q3

(RTTNews) - Getaround, Inc. (GETR) shares are surging more than 150 percent on Friday after reporting a narrower third-quarter loss, supported by higher revenues.

The loss for the third quarter was $27.34 million or $0.29 per share, compared to loss of $32.42 million or $1.38 per share last year.

Revenues of the gig car-sharing company increased to $23.79 million from $16.74 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects, gross booking value to be in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

Currently, shares are at $0.38, up 135.69 percent from the previous close of $0.1650 on a volume of 68,086,971.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.