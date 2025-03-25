GETAROUND Earnings Preview: Recent $GETR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GETAROUND ($GETR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,225,400 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GETR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GETAROUND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of GETAROUND stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 21,516,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,355,532
- PENNANT INVESTORS, LP removed 1,348,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,933
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 701,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,169
- BPIFRANCE SA removed 647,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,231
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 541,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,126
- NORDWAND ADVISORS, LLC removed 334,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,074
- MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 266,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,767
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.