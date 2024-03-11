News & Insights

Getaround Appoints AJ Lee As COO - Quick Facts

March 11, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Getaround Inc. (GETR), a connected carsharing marketplace, announced Monday that it has promoted AJ Lee, Getaround's former General Manager of Gig, to Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Lee will report to Getaround CEO Eduardo Iniguez, to accelerate the Company's growth and path to profitability. Lee's responsibilities will include operations, marketing, sales and other functions.

Lee joined Getaround as the General Manager of Gig following Getaround's acquisition of HyreCar, Inc.'s assets in May 2023. In that role, he had direct P&L ownership of Getaround's Drive With Uber program as well as the HyreCar business.

He previously served as Senior Vice President of Growth at Airspace, a global AI-powered logistics platform. Earlier, he served in senior roles in strategy, operations and marketing at technology companies including NEXT Trucking and Amazon.

