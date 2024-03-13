Get Your Starbucks BOGO Today

Starbucks is bringing back its popular BOGO deal today, Thursday March 14. All Starbucks Rewards members can buy one handcrafted drink and get one free from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The deal is available for all Starbucks Rewards members. Not a member currently? Joining is free and easy. You can join in person, through the app, or through the Starbucks website.

Starbucks BOGO includes the new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

Choose from a wide variety of drinks, including the new, green Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, which combines cold foam and floral flavors. Or, you can also choose the Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso or classic Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Along with a number of hot drinks, don't miss out on Starbuck's iced drinks, like a Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade, a Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade or Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

If you're looking for fuel for your day, consider a Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap or the new Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich. And don’t forget to pick up a bag of Starbucks Anniversary Blend for some classic Starbucks coffee.

Earn cash back and bonus stars

Get 2% Cash Back and Bonus Stars on qualifying in-app purchases by linking an eligible Bank of America debit or credit card to your Starbucks Rewards account.

In addition to earning cash back and BOGO coffee, Starbucks is also doing its part to save the environment by committing to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Reuse your cups for drive-thru and mobile orders

This past January 3, Starbucks became the first national coffee retailer to accept reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders. Starbucks customers can now use their own clean, personal cup for every visit at all company-operated stores and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada, including drive-thru, the Starbucks app, and in the café.



By bringing your own cup, you'll save 10 cents per order. Starbucks rewards members who bring their own cups also get 25 stars per order.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order.”

