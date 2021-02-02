Get Your Financial House In Order With These 7 Black Women Financial Experts

Studies prove that, in most American homes, women still do most of the household management tasks. Increasingly, this includes handling finances. Research shows that, in nine in 10 American households, saving and spending decisions involve women, while 31% of partnered women are the primary managers of their household’s finances.

Partnered or not, perhaps you’re a woman who’s decided it’s time to change your or your family’s financial picture. Maybe it’s the sudden economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that‘s made you recognize your need to straighten up financially. Or perhaps you’ve needed to get your financial house in order for some time, and you’re now making it a top priority. Whatever your reasons, you want solid help.

Whether you’re trying to improve your credit or make retirement plans, these seven Black women personal finance experts can help show you the way. They won’t just help you change your money habits and increase your financial literacy. They’ll inspire you to keep making moves toward getting financially fit, overcoming economic uncertainty and setbacks, and building wealth for you and your family.

No matter where you are in your financial literacy or wealth-building journey, there is someone here who may help you travel your money management road more successfully.

Tiffany Aliche

A former kindergarten teacher, Tiffany Aliche—who most know as @TheBudgetnista—gained her expertise by overcoming her significant financial challenges, going from “broke to whole,” as she says. This now award-winning personal finance educator is committed to providing women access to the tools and the resources to do the same for themselves and their families.

Through The Budgetnista, she asserts she’s helped 800,000 women worldwide—whom she calls “Dream Catchers”—eliminate $100 million in debt and amass over $75 million in savings. So committed is she to ensuring that children learn financial literacy, she helped New Jersey pass a law requiring the state’s middle schools to teach the subject.

When Aliche isn’t blogging about personal finance on Huffington Post or The Budgetnista Blog, she’s co-hosting the Brown Ambition podcast. You can join Aliche’s online program, the Live Richer Academy, where women learn to create, implement and automate a personalized “financial wholeness” plan. She also hosts a Live Richer Challenge where she says 800,000 women take part in one or more financial challenges.

Marsha Barnes

A Certified Financial Social Worker, financial educator and financial commentator, Marsha Barnes operates The Finance Bar. As an official Brand Ambassador for FICO, Barnes says she’s helped hundreds of thousands of women and families transform their lifestyles by taking control of their finances.

Barnes uses the principles of financial social work, which focus on creating financial wellness by addressing financial stressors present regardless of the economic times. She believes “that financial wellness isn’t a luxury to be enjoyed by the few; any willing and determined person can turn their financial situation around.”

Barnes asserts her offerings help clients refine financial goals, develop better money habits and live the life they deserve—and her services support those objectives.

She offers singles and couples coaching and the Members Club, a self-directed financial hub where you’ll get a variety of tools to help you improve your relationship with money. For a small monthly fee, members can take advantage of educational bundles, resource library, expert sessions, money challenges, a private forum and member support. She also offers free money management tips under @thefinancebar on Twitter and her website’s blog.

Dominique Broadway

A self-described “personal finance expert, money expert, and trailblazing Millennial,” Dominique Broadway has been an entrepreneur since her teens. After college, she worked in wealth development with high net worth clients at firms like UBS and Edelman. There, she saw only clients with six-figure minimum balances in their accounts getting services and decided that had to change.

She launched Finances De·mys·ti·fied in 2011, which focuses on helping the not yet wealthy demystify the steps to building generational wealth. Since then, Broadway has won multiple other accolades for her personal finance and net worth building expertise. Through Finances De·mys·ti·fied, @MsFinanceCoach targets young professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs and young families.

Broadway says her products are “designed to help you demystify your finances and turn your Dreams2Reality.” They include The Wealth Transfer Investing Course, which she says helps you learn “stock investing and building generational wealth for your family.” Her Finances De·mys·ti·fied Bootcamp is a five-week program she boasts will teach everything about money that school didn’t, helping you “get your money right.” Her Dreams2Reality Financial Organizer and Goal Setting Guidebook can help users make realistic financial plans to reach personal finance and business goals.

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox

Known as @TheMoneyCoach, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox is someone you’ve probably seen on one or more of over 1,000 television segments on major media networks. Or perhaps you’ve read one of her books, including the New York Times bestseller, Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom.

She is co-owner, with her husband Earl Cox, of The Money Coach LLC, which they launched in 2003. Before that, the former financial news journalist wrote for the Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Philadelphia Inquirer and other media outlets.

On their website, Ask the Money Coach, she and her husband offer courses and workshops on financial literacy topics. Both on their blog and utilizing the video-based financial education program, Money Coach University, Khalfani-Cox shares her expertise on multiple personal finance topics. These topics include how to save and budget, improve your credit, lower your debt, pay for college and secure a mortgage. She also addresses entrepreneurship and wealth building.

Tonya Rapley

You may have seen this self-identified Millennial money expert in the media, where she appears often, or on Twitter under @MyFabFinance. Tonya Rapley tells her followers she’s committed to helping them “write their own financial success story so that they can live lives they love.” Named by Black Enterprise as the “New Face of Wealth Building” and chosen by TV One as a Modern History Maker, Rapley has her own story.

The entrepreneur, wife and domestic violence survivor born in the Philippines started her business in 2013 amid financial turmoil. She says on her website, “It was time to stop acting like I had it all together and start getting it together.” The soldier in the war on debt created the #BanishTheBalance challenge through which she led over 4,000 participants to eliminate more than $200,000 in debt in 60 days.

Besides her blog, which features content for readers of different financial backgrounds, and her free downloadable financial bundle, she launched The Blue Ribbon Club. The structured accountability community, as she calls it, educates and supports its members to get out of debt and stop living paycheck to paycheck. Emphasizing six focus areas, it promises to help you change your financial life if you commit to following the program.

Raya Reaves

There isn’t much that @CityGirlSavings doesn’t offer women attempting a financial reset on their journey to fiscal success. Raya Reaves learned the hard way—by nearly facing eviction—how important budgeting is. Once she got started, she paid off thousands in credit card debt in just under a year and is rapidly moving toward a million dollars in retirement savings.

On her website, Reaves says she founded her enterprise to “teach and empower working women to reach financial success through better budgeting and money management processes, money mindset shifts, debt payoff strategies, and true spending accountability.” Her offerings back up her stated mission.

From individual coaching to DIY money mastery, you’ll find multiple ways to achieve financial wellness with Reaves. There are kits, guides, recommended reads, blog posts and other freebies for you to use if funds are limited. If you need more hands-on help, she’ll create your budget for you. She even provides help for women business owners. Becoming a member of her community—where you can collaborate with other women on your financial challenges and goals—is free.

Michelle Singletary

A nationally syndicated, award-winning Washington Post columnist, Michelle Singletary is a fixture in the personal finance arena. A broadcast media regular, her Pulitzer-nominated Color of Money column runs on Sunday and Wednesday in dozens of newspapers across America. It provides insights into all aspects of personal finance, including retirement, frugal living, investing and the influence of politics on your money. You’ll find the Twitter influencer under @SingletaryM, where her profile says, “If debt were a person, I’d slap it!”

The author of three books on personal finance, Singletary has a way of making her financial management words of wisdom relatable, refreshing and often humorous. She also is a woman of faith who, alongside her husband, runs the Prosperity Partners Ministry in Maryland, where they live.

As the award-winning ministry leader describes the endeavor, “Here women and men who handle their money well volunteer to mentor others that are experiencing financial difficulties.” She and her husband also volunteer to teach financial literacy to prison inmates as part of their ministry. To get Singletary’s retirement advice, subscribe to her personal finance newsletter at washingonpost.com.

