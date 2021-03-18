Get With the Wind For Renewable Energy Gains

Although the related equities recently pulled back, renewable energy and clean technologies continue taking the energy landscape by storm and are disrupting the space in positive fashion.

As has been widely noted, politics are helping the upside case for renewables and exchange traded funds make for the ideal vehicles with which to access the green energy/clean tech boom. This particular universe of ETFs is dominated by broad funds featuring exposure to companies engaged in Solar, Wind, Hydro/Geothermal and Biomass/Biofuel power output as well as providers of electric vehicles/energy storage, Light Emitting Diode (LED)/smart grid and fuel cell technologies.

For those that want to focus on a singular renewable concept, a smaller amount of ETFs fill that void and the group is dominated by solar and wind ETFs, including the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN).

FAN, which is nearly 13 years old and has over $405 million in assets under management, tracks the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE). For those not familiar, wind enjoys a credible investment thesis as highlighted by FAN's 86 percent return over the past year.

With FAN, Index Methodology Matters

An ETF's index is one of its most important attributes, but many investors gloss over this trait. That should not happen with any fund, let alone in thematic space, such as FAN. In fact, the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index's structure and methodology go a long way in toward highlighting FAN's benefits.

“Clean Edge – a leader in clean-energy indexing and research – determines the universe of constituents, using primary and secondary sources to select only companies that are 'engaged and involved in some aspect of the wind energy industry such as the development or management of a wind farm; the production or distribution of electricity generated by wind power; or involvement in the design, manufacture or distribution of machinery or materials designed specifically for the industry,'” according to Nasdaq research.

FAN's benchmark goes further, applying qualifiers to member firms. For example, FAN holdings be “actively engaged” in some element of the wind industry, be wind farm operation, power distribution or manufacture of parts and supplies. That keeps a small number of companies from dominating the fund.

“As part of its research, Clean Edge further segments the index’s constituents into Pure Play and Diversified categories, with a more stringent set of conditions for the former including at least '50% or more of revenues and/or generating assets (energy capacity and/or production) coming from wind-related activities,'” notes Nasdaq.

Performance Matters

Coming off a year in which it beat the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points while topping well-known technology indexes and broader renewables benchmarks, FAN was probably due for a pullback.

It's down 7.21 percent year-to-date, joining other green energy assets to the downside. However, that retreat could prove to be more invitation to get involved than reason to eschew the wind ETF.

Developers are planning more offshore projects for the coming years, too. And they’re pioneering advances in the field along the way, like the development of increasingly huge turbines, with individual blades larger than football fields,” according to CNBC.

That growth has been building for sometime, but it's still in its early innings.

"IHS Markit tracked 62.5 GW of new wind installations in 2019, 22% higher than the year before. While over 90% of this was in onshore, the offshore sector also remained bullish with annual installations growing by 45%,” said the research firm in a note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.