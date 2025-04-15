To Get These Social Security Benefits, You May Soon Have To Go in Person — Should You Be Concerned?

If you’re planning to apply for Social Security benefits or update your direct deposit details, get ready for a change, one that might require an in-person visit to your local Social Security office.

Starting April 14, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is rolling out stricter identity verification rules. While the goal is to protect your benefits from fraud, it could also mean extra steps for many Americans, particularly if you’re not already using the SSA’s online portal, my Social Security. Here’s more information on what’s happening.

What’s Changing?

After April 14, if you want to apply for retirement, survivors, or spousal benefits, or make changes to your direct deposit info and you can’t use the SSA’s online services, you’ll have to prove your identity in person. That means either making an appointment at a local office or walking in, and don’t forget to bring ID.

For those who can still use online direct deposit, that process should speed up: Instead of waiting 30 days, updates will now be processed in just one business day.

Why the Shift?

According to the SSA, this move is an effort to tighten up fraud prevention. A surprising number of fraud cases, especially those involving changes to direct deposit information, have happened over the phone. Eliminating that method helps tighten security and protects consumers.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” acting commissioner of Social Security Lee Dudek said in the blog Social Security Matters. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity.”

Who Might Be Affected?

If you’re comfortable using online tools like “my Social Security,” you might not notice much of a difference. However, if you are used to doing things over the phone or don’t feel particularly tech-savvy, this change could add some difficulties, especially for those who live in rural areas or have mobility challenges.

The SSA says it’s also working on partnerships with the U.S. Postal Service to allow in-person identity proofing at some post offices, which could improve accessibility down the road.

What You Can Do Now

Here are a few steps to take:

Set up a “my Social Security” account : If you haven’t already, this is the easiest way to handle most transactions without going in person. You can sign up at ssa.gov/myaccount.

: If you haven’t already, this is the easiest way to handle most transactions without going in person. You can sign up at ssa.gov/myaccount. Make an appointment : Need to go in? Don’t walk in without an appointment. Call 800-772-1213 to schedule a time at your nearest SSA office.

: Need to go in? Don’t walk in without an appointment. Call 800-772-1213 to schedule a time at your nearest SSA office. Stay updated: The SSA may adjust its policies as the new system rolls out, so it’s worth checking its site regularly.

In a nutshell, while the SSA is tightening its security to better protect your benefits, that might come with a little more legwork. Planning ahead can help you avoid delays and keep your payments running smoothly.

