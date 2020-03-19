Get Them While They Last, Fixed Annuities are Disappearing

(New York)

Usually, down markets are a very good tailwind for fixed annuities. With losses mounting, the prospect of full principal protection is usually very appealing. However, something odd is happening across the market—insurers are pulling many products from the shelves. Unlike the empty shelves in your local grocery store, it is not because they are selling out, it is because insurers desperately need to reprice the products given the huge moves in interest rates and market prices, and they do not have enough capacity to do this on the fly.

FINSUM: From a buying perspective, this market is perfect for fixed index annuities. Advisors may find some very attractive offers for clients.

