Get Started on Your Holiday Shopping With These 7 Deals Available Now

Holiday shopping is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the 2023 Deloitte holiday retail survey, with many higher-earning consumers planning to splurge.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

However, other shoppers are planning to stretch their budgets to accommodate the expected higher prices. The good news is that plenty of retailers are already offering heavily discounted deals. That means you don’t have to wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still weeks away.

If you’re ready to get started on your holiday shopping, check out these seven deals available now. All prices are as of Nov. 8, 2023.

National Tree Company Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree

If you’re looking to buy a new Christmas tree this year, this 6.5-foot Dunfill Fir Christmas tree from National Tree Company is currently $122.62 on Amazon, down from $279.99. While not prelit, the tree features pre-attached, hinged branches that are wide and full-bodied for a lifelike look and feel.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Although this cordless vacuum‘s regular price is $299 at Walmart, the price has dropped by $101 to $198.

It’s the perfect tool if your home falls victim to pet hair, dirt and debris. You can easily convert it to a handheld vacuum, and the battery runs up to 40 minutes. Plus, it’s a dirt-seeking dynamo. The Clean Sense IQ feature is an infrared sensor that detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts the vac’s power to increase dirt pickup by 50%.

Sony 65-Inch Smart Google TV

If you’re in the market for a big-screen TV, Best Buy is offering this 65-inch Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV for a steal. It was $2,599.99, but now it’s on sale for $1,999.99, which means you’ll save a whopping $1,100. Plus, it’s not only a smart TV, it also has Google Voice Assistant built right in.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

You can make home security easier by installing quality security cameras that have a wide field of vision and great quality video with sharp images.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera security bundle contains three wire-free indoor/outdoor cameras with 2K resolution and color night vision. You can save hundreds by snagging this deal at Best Buy: The regular price was $599.99, but you get the bundle now for only $299.99.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Save counter space with this stainless steel, seven-function appliance featuring an air fryer, convection bake, convection broil, regular bake and broil — plus warming and toasting settings. You’ll save 57% if you take advantage of this deal from Target. The regular retail price is $229.99, but you can get it for $129.99, which is a savings of $100.

Calphalon Classic Nonstick Cookware

If you’re looking for a solid cookware set at a great price to give as a gift — or keep for yourself — Kohl’s has you covered. You’ll save $100 off the regular price of $249.99.

This nonstick cookware set has improved easy-release technology, tempered glass lids and long stay-cool handles. It’s also dishwasher safe and can be used in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Simply Vera Vera Wang Sheets

If you like luxury, these 800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets from Vera Wang are the perfect pick.

The sheets are marked down from $219.99 to $135.99 to $144.99, depending on size. The sheets are available at Kohl’s in queen, king or California king and are offered in 17 color choices, including ocean blue and ash lilac.

