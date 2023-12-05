Get Starbucks 50% Off Deal Every Thursday in December

For coffee lovers, the Holidays are tasting just a bit more “caramelly with notes of roasted almond” this year at Starbucks. And to celebrate, "Thurs-Yays" are back.

Enjoy half-off all of your favorites at Starbucks from noon to 6 pm every Thursday through the month of December.

Seasonal favorites available now include Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Chai Tea Latte, and, returning for its second holiday season, the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Or, try one of Starbucks new holiday cold foams. Choose from four merry cold foam flavors: Peppermint Chocolate, Caramel Brulée, Sugar Cookie and Chestnut Praline. Cold foams are included in the deal but are also subject to an additional charge.

All you have to do is become a Starbucks rewards member — by noon on Wednesdays — to jingle your way to savings with the “Yay Day” coupon in your Starbucks app. To become a member, simply provide your first and last name and an email address. Apply the coupon at checkout or ask your friendly Starbucks barista.

And while all Starbucks beverages are eligible for the Thursday “Yay Day” deal, it is also a great opportunity to try one of Starbucks bakery goods, like the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl (new this year), and the returning Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie. Note that many of these holiday treats are only here for the Holiday season, so get crunching.

The in-app offer is valid at participating Starbucks stores nationwide and includes all handcrafted beverages, including coffee and teas. One drink per member.

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle. Head to your local Starbucks and enjoy a Starbucks coffee or tea for 50% off every Thursday, from noon to 6 pm through December. Or, share the joy of the season by giving your favorite people a Starbucks gift card so they, too, can enjoy Starbucks any time of the year.

