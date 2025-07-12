Get Up to Speed on Stablecoins and Why They're the Hottest Thing in Crypto This Summer

Key Points Stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular for fast and low-cost digital payments.

The future of stablecoins will likely depend on a mix of innovation, competition, and government regulation.

Companies like Circle and PayPal are competing to provide trusted and transparent stablecoin offerings.

A stablecoin is a pretty simple idea. It uses a blockchain ledger, like any cryptocurrency, to represent the real-time value of a specific asset. In most cases, stablecoins are tied to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar or the euro.

That may sound simple and almost boring, but stablecoins are actually a hot topic right now. Let's take a look at the recent surge in stablecoin buzz.

Why stablecoins are suddenly everywhere

You'll find Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) right at the heart of the ongoing stablecoin trend.

This company joined the public stock market on June 5. The stock offering was boosted from 24 million shares to 34 million stubs on the eve of the launch. The initial price also rose from $25 to $31 per share, boosting Circle's first-day market cap from $600 million to $1.05 billion.

But that still wasn't enough. Circle's stock price rose all the way to $103.75 per share on the first day of active trading. In other words, investor interest was red-hot.

And it hasn't cooled down much. Circle's stock closed this Thursday's trading session at $202.90 per share.

Circle Internet's stablecoin expertise

Why am I talking about a popular (and arguably underpriced) stock sale in this stablecoin analysis? Because that's Circle Internet's bread and butter.

Circle Internet's flagship product is USDC (CRYPTO: USDC). It's one of the largest and most active U.S. dollar stablecoins on the market today, co-managed by Circle Internet and crypto-trading services veteran Coinbase Global.

USDC is available on many crypto exchanges worldwide, but its main function is to make Coinbase's trading system run smoothly. There are $62.8 billion USDC coins available today, with a daily transaction volume of $15.6 billion. In the filings leading up to Circle Internet's stock offering, management claimed that $25 trillion had changed hands in the seven-year lifetime of USDC.

And it's a surprisingly profitable venture. A digital coin that's always worth a dollar may not sound like a cash machine, but Circle collected $19.5 billion of financing cash flow and $345 million of cash from operations in 2024. The company backs its digital assets with an equal amount of cash reserves, which generate income by being invested in ultra-safe securities. You know, like any old bank.

Stablecoin heavyweights

Circle Internet is not the only stablecoin game in town. Perhaps inspired by the USDC backers' impressive financial filings and moneymaking initial public offering (IPO), a plethora of surprising names are stepping into the stablecoin arena.

The list includes some of the world's largest banks, giant credit card processors Mastercard and Visa, and online payments expert PayPal -- just to name a few. Some of these classic financial powerhouses are launching their own stablecoins. Others are partnering up with Circle Internet and other specialists, and a few are simply embracing the use of existing stablecoins. Either way, old-school bankers are suddenly getting mighty comfortable with the concept of encrypted ledgers of digital transactions -- the core concept behind every stablecoin.

What's next for stablecoins?

Stablecoins are making their way into everyday financial transactions. The coins themselves will not see price increases from this trend, but their backers might get generous as stablecoin management becomes increasingly profitable.

Coinbase offers rewards for holding USDC coins, similar to a 4.1% annual interest rate. Other coins and different platforms offer even higher interest rates. The stablecoins are not always as rock-solid as USDC, so you have to calculate your appetite for digital currency risks before jumping into those potentially lucrative accounts. But interest rates and other owner-friendly features may become more attractive and profitable over time.

Meanwhile, I expect the explosion of new stablecoins to continue for a while. It will slow down and stop someday, perhaps reversing for a while as the stablecoin market simplifies itself to a handful of preferred coins. This process will take years, though. For now, I just can't wait to see Circle Internet's first financial report as a public company, and I'll keep an eye on follow-up IPO announcements in the space.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

