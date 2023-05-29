Get Rich With These 3 Cryptos on the Rise

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re searching for cryptos for huge profits, it is unlikely that many big-cap names can satisfy multibagger price targets unless you hold for many years. They have also flatlined in the short term. Meanwhile, small caps possess substantial risks and I can confidently say that a large portion of them are scams. They require thorough scrutiny, but with thousands of small projects, it is exhausting and time-consuming to screen them.

I believe investors should look for mid-cap projects with established use cases if they are looking for cryptos for huge profits. Small-cap cryptos are sometimes great bets, but crypto tokens with at least a few hundred million dollars in market capitalization are much less volatile and much more secure.

We will be looking at the following three:

RNDR-UDS Render Token $2.5055 STORJ-USD Storj $0.30 AZERO-USD Aleph Zero $1.1218

Render Token (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR-USD) is a decentralized graphics processing unit (GPU) rendering platform that connects GPU providers and consumers. The project offers a cheaper and faster alternative to traditional data centers. It serves various industries that need GPU power, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the metaverse, and digital art. The Render Network also partners with media companies through OTOY, a cloud graphics company.

However, I would recommend waiting a few more weeks before buying. The token has surged from around $0.40 in January to over $2.51 right now, and a correction is likely.

Of course, I am still bullish on RNDR in the long run. I think the project has a lot of potential to disrupt the GPU rendering industry and benefit from the rising demand for GPU power in various sectors. As more people discover and use the Render Network, its value will increase accordingly. For those who have a long-term horizon until 2025 or beyond, buying RNDR at any price below $3 could still be profitable.

Storj (STORJ)

The decentralized data storage space is one of the most promising sectors in the crypto industry. The idea of storing data on a distributed network of nodes instead of centralized servers is not only more secure and private but also more efficient and cost-effective. However, among the various projects in this space, one that stands out to me is Storj (STORJ-USD). Storj is similar to Render Token in some ways, as both projects leverage the power of blockchain to create a decentralized network of providers and consumers. However, while Render Token focuses on GPU rendering, Storj focuses on data storage.

Storj is a platform that connects data owners and data storers. Data owners can rent out their unused storage space and earn STORJ tokens in return. Data storers can store their data on the network and pay with STORJ tokens. However, Storj is not the only project in the decentralized data storage space. There are other competitors, such as Filecoin (FIL-USD), which is the most popular project in this sector. Filecoin has a larger network and a higher market cap than Storj. Filecoin also recently launched Filecoin Web Services (FWS), a platform that allows developers to easily build web applications on top of Filecoin.

Therefore, some may argue that Filecoin is a better investment than Storj, as it has more traction and innovation. However, I disagree with this view, and I think Storj has a distinct advantage over Filecoin, making it a more attractive investment. Filecoin’s FIL token has a 100% inflation rate, while the STORJ token’s inflation rate is only 1.64% and has a much lower market cap. If you’re looking at data storage projects, STORJ is the best long-term bet among cryptos for huge profits.

Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) is a lesser-known project that could be a serious contender as an “Ethereum (ETH-USD) killer.” I would make it clear that I don’t believe any blockchains are going to kill Ethereum, but I do believe some blockchains are capable enough to capture a lot of the Web 3.0 market share if they can pull off high transactions per second (TPS) numbers and low fees while having high security and stability. Aleph Zero ticks all boxes except security, which is why it is at the caboose of this list.

The network allows various smart contract features such as file storage, anonymous transactions and smart contracts combined with 100,000 TPS (claimed), with instant finality. It is also peer-reviewed.

But the massive caveat that stands out to me is its lack of decentralization. There are only 124 nominated era validators. In comparison, Ethereum and Solana (SOL-USD) both have thousands.

There’s definitely massive upside potential here. But it is up to you to decide if you wish to take the leap of faith with this much centralization.

