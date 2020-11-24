Get Rich While You Can

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Major wealth is being made … if you haven’t been a part of it, it’s not too late … looking ahead to positioning your portfolio for next year

It may not always feel like it, but we’re in a window of massive wealth creation.

I understand why you wouldn’t feel that way …

This has been a brutal year with the coronavirus, historic unemployment, the fastest bear market in history, and one of the most polarizing presidential elections of all time.

But underneath the fear-mongering headlines and general sense that things are out of control in the world today, certain investors have been making an absolute fortune over the last 18 months or so.

Take Nuance Communications.

It’s a company that our CEO, Brian Hunt, recently highlighted in an email to a handful of department heads at InvestorPlace.

From Brian:

Voice User Interface is going to be a HUGE thing in the future.

AIs will get smarter and better and we’ll use them every day.

You can invest in this concept … with Nuance Communications. It has soared this year.

You could have pocketed tens of thousands of extra dollars in cash if you had been in this game.

Here’s Nuance’s chart since January 1, 2019 …

Up 267%.

Here’s another one from Brian …

Brookfield Renewable Partners — one of the true blue-chips of the renewable sector.

Since January 1, 2019, it’s climbed 217%.

Or look at health services company, Teladoc Health.

Since January 1, 2019, it has surged over 400%, and is now up “just” 280%.

These gains grow even bigger when we focus on the returns of our expert InvestorPlace analysts …

Without naming the specific investments out of respect for paying subscribers, we have Louis Navellier with a 227% gainer since March …

Eric Fry with a 583% winner since March …

Matt McCall with an 892% return since May …

And Luke Lango with a 1,298% gainer since May.

I hope you’ve been enjoying these specific gains, or similar ones, in your own account.

But if not, we need to do something about that.



***We are in a moment in time when enormous gains are possible

The above winners have been from single investments. But it’s happening on a portfolio-level too.

While I could highlight any of our InvestorPlace analysts to give you a sense of what’s possible in terms of portfolio returns, I’m going to turn to Matt McCall, since he tracks his returns by sub-portfolios. It’s easier to evaluate.

As I write, Tuesday morning, his Crisis & Opportunity portfolio is up 130% …

Microcap Millionaire, up 78% …

10X Venture Portfolio, up 111% …

Genetic Testing, up 212% …

Future of Healthcare, up 182% …

Transportation 2.0, up 137% …

This doesn’t cover every one of Matt’s sub-portfolios, but it shows what’s been possible in recent months.

I’ll say it again — we are in a hypergrowth period of wealth-creation.



***Did you know that, according to Credit Suisse, there are now more than 20 million millionaires in the United States?

With a total population of about 328 million, that means a full 6% of Americans are now millionaires.

Earlier this year, Fidelity did its own study on the same topic, focusing more on the investment account side of this millionaire-growth.

From CNBC:

Thanks to record-breaking markets and more retirement savings, the number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires has reached a new record, according to Fidelity …

The study found a record 441,000 IRA or 401(k) accounts Fidelity manages had balances of $1 million.

These riches are happening, right now, in real time, to people all across this country — maybe your sister, or brother-in-law, or neighbor …

Most important to us is that they happen for you.



***The great thing is it’s not too late

If you’re reading this, feeling a tinge of frustration because these types of gains haven’t been piling up in your portfolio, there’s great news …

You’re not too late.

Significant wealth is still on the table — starting today — with the right investments.

It starts by looking at your portfolio. What are your returns over the last 12-18 months?

Flat?

Up 10%?

Up 75%?

Down?

What strong sectors might be missing in your portfolio? What weak sectors are you still holding onto?

We’re nearing the beginning of a new year. Psychologically, it’s easier for most investors to make major portfolio-changes at such a time.

Of course, making major portfolio changes can take some mental preparation and planning. And that takes time. That’s why we’re bringing up the subject today, to give you plenty of prep time if you realize that your portfolio needs an overhaul.

So, if you can find a few moments of quiet during this Thanksgiving weekend, take a close look at your portfolio.

Are you happy with its returns in recent quarters and years? Do you feel it’s well-positioned to capitalize on the trends blowing across the markets today, as well as those coming tomorrow?

If not, then it’s time to make some changes. It’s time to plan your 2021 portfolio.

And let’s be clear about why …

It’s not always going to be this way. The market won’t always be handing us these triple- and quadruple-digit opportunities.

But right now, major investment gains are possible with the right stocks. Doubling or tripling your entire portfolio is on the table.

It’s happening. It’s making new millionaires.



***If you’re looking for investment guidance in capitalizing on this market, I’d recommend our InvestorPlace analysts

Regardless of who you work with, take advantage of this market … Right now, while you can.

The combined factors of massive stimulus money, a COVID-19 vaccine, a gridlocked government, and cutting-edge technological advancements could mean massive gains in select stocks next year.

Now is the time to position your portfolio for that.

Returning to Matt McCall, his most recent issue of Early Stage Investor touched upon some of today’s Digest themes. So, I’m going to borrow from Matt to end our issue:

To build wealth, you must seize opportunities.

Through much of this year, many investors stood paralyzed with fear and uncertainty as the worst pandemic in a century literally shut down major portions of the world’s economy.

There was also one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent U.S. history in a sharply divided country.

All along, job losses surged to record highs. The GDP fell by a record amount.

The headlines caused a lot of investors to run for the exits and hide under a rock, waiting for it all to be over. I get that it’s the easier way out emotionally … but not financially. That is why so many people struggle to reach financial independence.

We, on the other hand, saw opportunities amid the strife — opportunities to turn something so negative into a positive — and we’ve seen some very big gains.

We can only do what is within our limits to make this world a better place, but when it comes to creating a financial nest egg for our families, we have opportunities right in front of us.

And when they are there, we must seize them.

We are fortunate to be living at a time when there are many great opportunities within our grasp …

I am thankful that we live in a time of unprecedented opportunities in transformative trends and hypergrowth stocks.

I truly believe the best is yet to come.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg

