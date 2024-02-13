Get Rich Quick With These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The cybersecurity industry is filled with high-growth companies. As cyber attacks become more common, corporations and small businesses will have to invest more money into cybersecurity solutions.

While hackers are getting smarter, leading cybersecurity firms are keeping up with the trends. Some of them are using artificial intelligence to strengthen their offerings and keep data safe. Many cybersecurity stocks have outperformed the stock market over several years. Here are some of the top cybersecurity stocks to buy.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) impressed many Wall Street investors after delivering a promising earnings report. While financial growth still doesn’t resemble a cybersecurity firm quite yet, the company’s growth indicate it’s moving in the right direction.

Fortinet reported 10.3% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Product revenue dragged down revenue, but the company’s service revenue grew by 24.8% year-over-year.

The most exciting development for the company is an 8.5% year-over-year growth in billings, an improvement from last quarter’s 5.7% billings growth rate. A higher growth rate in this area raises the ceiling for next quarter’s revenue growth.

Fortinet was regularly able to churn out quarter after quarter of 30%+ year-over-year revenue growth rate when its billings growth rate was at that same level. Fortinet’s revenue growth decelerated when billings dropped. Positive developments in this part of Fortinet’s financials can lead to better growth in the future.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Network (NASDAQ:PANW) is a cybersecurity firm that consistently outpaces the market. The equity has gained 127% over the past year and is up by 400% over the past five years.

As cyberattacks become more prevalent and lucrative for hackers, more businesses are turning to cybersecurity giants like Palo Alto Networks for protection. In a press release detailing Q1 FY23 results, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora cited an “unprecedented level of attacks” that helped the company expand its market share.

Palo Alto Networks reported 20% year-over-year revenue growth to start off fiscal 2024. The company also announced that it expects Q2 FY24 revenue growth to fall in the range of 18% to 20%. Revenue for all of fiscal 2024 is expected to grow by 18% to 19% year-over-year.

Revenue growth seems likely to continue, and profit margins are expanding rapidly. The firm grew its net income by 871% year-over-year in Q1 FY24 and achieved a double-digit net profit margin. Continued earnings growth and market expansion can help PANW reward long-term investors.

Crowdstrike (CRWD)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity platform that incorporates artificial intelligence to add extra layers of protection for its customers. Generating revenue from recurring subscriptions, Crowdstrike finds it easier for the company to achieve high growth rates.

Impressing investors, Crowdstrike saw 35% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with annual recurring revenue exceeded $3 billion. Investors have also been excited about the company’s string of profitable quarters. Crowdstrike continued the trend with $26.7 million in GAAP net income attributable to the corporation.

Crowdstrike has outpaced the stock market with a 202% gain over the past year. Shares are up by 413% over the past five years. Trading at a lofty 87 forward P/E ratio, the stock is expected to smooth out over time as the company continues to expand its profit margins. Crowdstrike stands out as an enticing cybersecurity stock to buy for investors with long-term horizons.

On the date of publication, Marc Guberti did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marc Guberti is a finance freelance writer at InvestorPlace.com who hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast. He has contributed to several publications, including the U.S. News & World Report, Benzinga, and Joy Wallet.

