Get Rich Quick With These 3 Cryptos to Buy Now

Within the large cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are incredible projects, making great launches and completely innovative proposals that offer a solution to real problems or even offer improvements to existing processes, making them much more effective and efficient. Within these projects are proposals from different market sectors, each one offering incredible products and services. If you want to invest in these projects and wish to obtain exponential returns, here are three cryptos to buy that you can consider adding to your portfolio.

Cryptos to Buy: PlayDapp (PLA-USD)

This cryptocurrency called PlayDapp (PLA-USD) is a growing cryptocurrency that aims to connect Web 2.0 users to the emerging and decentralized world of the Web 3.0 through its service platform.

Part of their goals is also to make games that are based on cryptocurrencies fully accessible to everyone, thus offering solutions that can allow users the opportunity to enjoy games without the need to use cryptocurrencies.

An incredible and exciting development is the acquisition of ProudNet, who is a prestigious server network provider which is used by more than 200 games around the world. Part of those famous games are “Vindictus” and “Street Fighter 5”.

One of the purposes of this acquisition is to enhance the technology available to improve the stability and reliability of the online games they provide, allowing them to offer a better and higher quality gaming experience to their customers.

But this is not their only strategic move, they have also made a partnership with KB Kookmin Card, which is a large and very important company that offers credit cards in South Korea.

Thanks to this recent partnership, PlayDapp will be able to reach more users through the popular KB Pay and Liiv Mate apps.

HTX (HTX-USD)

Next up is HTX (HTX-USD), which has a DAO as well. This token is being fully promoted as a fundamental pillar which serves as an engine to drive the great advances of the decentralized economy, but with a great focus on inclusivity and innovation.

Investors who hold this token in their wallet not only have the ability to transact, but also have the great opportunity to actively participate in the governance of the ecosystem through voting.

A very important reduction of the main token of Huobi, which has the name HT (HT-USD), is being carried out, which is commanded by Justin Sun. The goal of this reduction is to be able to transform HT into HTX, through a massive reduction of the total supply.

There is a big incentive, which is to reduce the fees on the exchange platform for all those investors who change their HT to HTX, which has generated great expectations among users.

This token burning can have a direct and very important impact on the price of both tokens, which is completely appealing to speculators, who are looking for significant returns through events like these.

Immutable (IMX-USD)

Last but not least on the list is Immutable (IMX-USD), which brings with it a revolutionary blockchain technology, which allows games to be much faster, scalable and without gas fees for the creation and exchange of NFTs.

Thanks to this project, players have the opportunity to enjoy a completely seamless experience, and not only that, but developers have the opportunity and freedom to explore new tools and possibilities without having to worry about technical limitations.

They have also realized the launch of Immutable zkEVM Mainnet in collaboration with Polygon (MATIC-USD), which means a big step in the world of blockchain-based games.

Thanks to this dedicated blockchain, they can offer EVM compatibility, low costs and also massive scalability, which can be translated into game studios, including gamers, can have more options and improved performance.

But not only have they made that launch, they are going for more as well. They have entered into a partnership with Ubisoft (OTCMKTS:UBSFY), which promises to take the gaming experience to a completely unimaginable level.

Through the combination of Ubisoft’s very high quality game development expertise in conjunction with Immutable’s great technology and ecosystem.

Small, low-volume cryptos

