Get Rich Quick With These 3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Now

As part of our day-to-day life, cloud computing companies are completely necessary as they keep us interconnected and take care of streamlining our operations, allowing us to be more efficient and effective. They also make many tasks much easier to perform through their great technological solutions. These solutions can be applied from the financial area to the human resources area.

If you want to take advantage of the great boom and the strong demand of these companies, here are three cloud computing stocks to buy quick and that you can consider adding to your portfolio.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Behind pharmaceutical companies and biotech companies there is a big figure that is responsible for providing them with cloud-based software solutions to streamline their entire operations, that big figure is Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Financially VEEV is completely stable and are always on the move. Its revenues speak for themselves as they are on the rise and if we focus on net income, it is growing consistently — reflected in their market performance.

One of the particularities that distinguishes this company is its capacity for innovation.

For example, their most recent release, the Veeva Compass Suite, is a comprehensive set of tools that gives healthcare companies a much deeper understanding of existing patient populations and a picture of healthcare provider behaviors.

It’s practically like giving you a complete and specific picture of the entire healthcare network landscape.

On top of that, they make a real impact on the lives of patients, as their training solutions are helping many companies modernize their employee qualification processes.

Workday (WDAY)

Next on the list of companies involved in the cloud computing sector is Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), which specializes in providing companies with cloud-based enterprise applications for financial management and human resources.

They provide practical software-based solutions that allow companies to streamline their processes in managing their financial operations and human talent.

One of the things that makes this company completely attractive is its great financial performance, since in their last financial quarter they indicated that their revenues increased by 16.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, which can be translated into $1.87 billion, what good figures.

As part of their most important metrics we have subscription revenues, which increased much stronger than their normal revenues, with 18.1%, reaching approximately $1.69 billion.

In addition to these incredible numbers, they are making important strategic alliances, where they have partnered with McLaren Racing to provide them with innovative solutions.

This partnership demonstrates the versatility of Workday, as they not only provide business solutions in traditional sectors, but they also have a large participation in completely competitive industries.

Oracle (ORCL)

And to close the list of these companies completely necessary in our day to day, we have the giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), a technology company completely recognized worldwide.

This company specializes entirely in data management solutions and of course in cloud computing. One of its main commitments is to help organizations improve their efficiency and optimize their operations through completely innovative technological solutions.

Financially, this company is in a phase of solid growth — specifically in its total revenue and in its cloud division.

One of the stars of this company is its cloud application suite, which has gained a strong foothold in the healthcare sector.

Large and important institutions such as Baptist Health Care and the University of Chicago Medicine, are adopting the solutions provided by this company to improve their experience with employees and of course the care of their patients.

In addition, they are expanding their global presence with the grand opening of a new cloud region in Nairobi, Kenya. This major expansion makes clear their important commitment to economic and technological development in the greater African continent.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) unique infrastructure allows them the great opportunity and advantage to offer governments and businesses the opportunity to drive innovation and growth in the region.

